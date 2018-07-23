New SLRSA Boss Takes Over

By Lansana Fofanah.

The newly appointed Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA) Mr. David Panda Noah has taken over his appointment as the head of SLRSA from his deputy, Memunatu Koroma after going getting Parliamentary approval.

Addressing staff of the Authority, Director Noah said that since 2005, he has never lost his admiration for President Bio when he first opted to contest or come to main stream politics despite the numerous challenges at that time.

Director Noah said that the mandate of President Julius Maada Bio’s government is to instill accountability and transparency in every sector and as a matter of fact, the safety standard of the Headquarters at Kissy Road is not something to write home about as there are no proper toilet facilities where hundreds of staff and customers ease themselves.

On the issue of human resources, Director Noah promised to provide training facilities in order to boost the level of staff which is a motivation for them to commit themselves to the Authority.

Emphasizing the need to implement the mandate of the Authority, the Director said that the issue of drivers undergoing test before being awarded driving licenses has long been neglected which has seen many unprofessional drivers having licenses without any test. This according to him has led to many unavoidable road accidents.

Giving assurances to workers, the Director said that the Bio led administration did not come to witch hunt anyone. He therefore called on everyone to work with him to achieve the agenda he was appointed for which he says is “Salone for Betteh”.

Receiving the Executive Director, the SLRSA Deputy, Mrs. Memunatu Koroma said that her initial capacity as Acting ED, made her to realize that there are more work to be done and she welcomed the Director to bring his expertise and knowledge to the table to ensure that the agenda of the New Direction is achieved.

The Director of Human Resources, Joseph O. Dauda said that SLRSA has lots of staff not only in Freetown but all over the country. He called on the new ED to embrace everyone as that will be the only way for him to succeed.

He called on the staff to stop backbiting and gossiping and to fully commit their services and support to the new ED or else, God will expose anyone with an evil mind to undermine his mandate.

The Public Relations Officer of SLRSA, Abdul Karim Dumbuya appealed to the new boss to use his political will in ensuring that there is a working relationship between the Road Safety Corps and the Sierra Leone Police to ensure the full implementation of traffic laws.

Various workers expressed their thanks and appreciation to the new ED and promised to work with him towards the achievement of his mandate.