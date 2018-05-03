New Transport Minister Speaks Out

The Minister of Transport and Aviation designate, Kabineh Kallon has said he accepts with humility the honour bestowed on him by President Julius Maada Bio to serve Sierra Leone and vowed that he will offer diligent service to the country if approved by Parliament.

Speaking to Global Times in an exclusive interview yesterday, Mr. Kallon thanked President Julius Maada Bio for appointing him to the position and vowed to live up to the expectations .

He said if approved by Parliament, he will vigorously pursue the policies and programs of President Bio as encapsulated in the New Direction manifesto.

The Transport Minister designate said he was aware of the many challenges within the transport sector but said with the cooperation of staff of the ministry and different departments in the Transport sector, they will achieve their goals.

Mr. Kallon and others who have been appointed Ministers of government are due to appear before the House Select Committee on Appointments and the Public Service for screening next week.

If approved, Mr. Kallon will become the first Minister of Transport and Aviation under the New Direction headed by President Bio.