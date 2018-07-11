Nigerian Judge To Head Commission Of Inquiry

Reliable State House sources have hinted the Global Times that a Nigerian High Court Judge of character and international repute, has been earmarked to lead the Commission of Inquiry that is to be established by the Government of Sierra Leone.

A State House Press Release states on Monday, “The Commission will consist of a Chairman who will be a Judge of international repute. The names of the two Judges will be announced shortly. The Commission will be mandated to conduct the necessary inquiry within a stipulated time”.

A retired Sierra Leonean High Judge has also been recruited to assist the Nigerian High Court Judge who will chair the Commission of Inquiry.

State House sources confirmed last night that the names of the two Judges have been approved by His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio and the necessary procedure to recruit the High Court Judge from Nigeria was being done through the normal diplomatic channels.

A spokesman for the Nigeria High Commission in Freetown refused to comment on the issue claiming that it was too early for him to comment on such an issue.

The names of the two Judges will be announced this week, according to a senior Adie to President Bio at State House.