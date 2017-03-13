No Allowance For Elections Officials

By Joseph Milton Lebbie……………………………..

In partnership with the National Civil Registration Authority (NACRA), the National Electoral Commission (NEC) is training election officials in various areas in Moyamba District ahead of the National Registration Exercise that is slated to commence on March 20th this year in preparation for the 2018 general elections.

The nine days training is to end on Tuesday, 14th March but several of the participants, in an interview with Global Times, have anonymously expressed grave disappointment over the non-availability of allowances for the training and the insufficient and poor quality food served at the training centers.

The apparently aggrieved participants at the Harford School Training Center lamented that they are fed only once a day with an undersized plate of poorly prepared rice and a sachet of water with no allowance or transport fare refunds, a situation which, they said, does not go down well with them as many of them came from distant places and left their families unattended.

Many other trainees interviewed in various other training centers raised the same concern over poor feeding and non-availability of allowances.

The Global Times has reliably gathered that the dismal training conditions have caused some participants to quit the training.

When contacted to respond to the grievances of the trainees, the District Election Officer in Moyamba, Peter Brima admitted that no allowance was budgeted for the training and that his superiors in Freetown were in a better position to explain why. On the issue of insufficient and poor quality food, he refused to comment.