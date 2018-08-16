No Budget Support Since We Came To Office

The Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa informed the Global Times in Freetown last evening that since the New Direction Government of President Julius Maada Bio came to power in April 2018, they have not received a single dime from donors as budget support. “We rely wholly on government resources to run the country”, Mr. Saffa said.

The Minister of Finance disclosed that the free education for school going children promised by President Julius Maada Bio will be implemented when schools reopen in September 2018. “We can’t afford to miss the implementation deadline of September 2018”, Mr. Saffa emphasized. “It will be a political suicide if we do not move to implement our flagship project of free education for school going children”, he noted.

Mr. Saffa emphasized that the government is fighting very hard to regain donor confidence especially after the APC administration left behind a broken economy. “We are determined to fix the broken economy left behind by the APC”, Mr. Saffa assured.