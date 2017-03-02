No Foul Play In The Death Of 2 Children …Police Say

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara………………………………..

The Police in Port Loko Town have confirmed to the Global Times that the mysterious death of two children could be attributed to suffocation inside an abandoned jeep.

According to the Crime Officer of the Port Loko Police Station, ASP Michael Leggah, the outcome of the postmortem conducted by Dr. Owizz Koroma at the Connaught Hospital clearly shows that the death of the two children was a result of suffocation.

It would be recalled that the two children, Mohamed Kamara and Haja Bangura went into an abandoned jeep where they were playing and were unable to open the vehicle and they spent over nine hours before people realized that the two young children were still inside the vehicle.

ASP Laggah said prior to the postmortem result, detective police personnel had successfully conducted thorough investigations and they do not discover any foul play.

The Crime Officer said the owner of the abandoned jeep is one Musa Bangura had gone to work during the day of the incident while his wife, Mrs. Marie Bangura spent the whole day at the Police Station. One of the victims was her daughter, four-year-old Haja Bangura.

The Crime Officer, ASP Machael Leggah is appealing to parents and guardians to always monitore their children or ward under their supervision.