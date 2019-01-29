No Hiding Place for Sexual Offender……. Appeal Court Judge

By Jane B. Mansaray.

Justice of the Appeal Court in Sierra Leone, Justice Alusine Sesay yesterday assured Sierra Leoneans that there will be no hiding place, honeymoon or business as usual for sexual penetration offenders, and urged all supporting staff, including the police to go in search of sexual offenders, prosecute and punished anyone found wanting within the ambit of the law.

Justice Sesay made the pronouncement at the calling over of the second criminal session of 2018 and 2019 Judiciary Calendar that commenced with a total of one hundred and seventeen (117) fresh indictments, of which 98% indictment on the list are sexual penetrations.

The Appeal Court judge also reassured the public that the offence of sexual penetration would, after amendment of the law carry equal punishment with the offence of murder, whereas bail cannot be easily granted at Magistrate level except in an exceptional matter.

Out of one hundred fresh indictment of sexual penetration that was prepared and filed in by the Law officers Department, only thirty five accused persons were on remand at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre, whilst the rest were at the preliminary investigation stages at Magistrate court. These cases were granted bail and at the same time committed to the High Court for trial.

All those on remand were brought by the Correctional officers to stand trial, whilst those on bail fail to present themselves before the court for trial.

Justice Alusine Sesay has however ordered a bench warrant of arrest for both accused persons and sureties.

The criminal session continues today as the other sexual penetration matters have been adjourned to February, 2019 for proper trail.

Lawyer C. Tucker and a battery of Legal Aid Board Lawyers are representing the accused persons, whilst Lawyer AJM. Bockarie and other State Counsels are prosecuting the accused persons.

Rape Case committed to High Court

By Fatmata Gbla

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of the Siaka Steven Court No.7 yesterday committed a case of rape at the High Court for trail as there is sufficient evidence in the matter against three accused persons; Sahid Sesay, Foday Sesay and Alfred Bangura.

In his statement, Magistrate Abdul Sheriff states that a person, who intentionally commits an act of sexual penetration with another person without the consent of that other person, is liable to conviction and a term of imprisonment to not less than 5 years and not exceeding 15 years.

The three accused persons were before the court on one count of sexual penetration, contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the three accused persons, Sahid Sesay, Foday Sesay and Alfred Bangura on Friday 19 October 2018 at No 48 Bangura Street, Calaba Town intentionally had sexual penetration with a girl child under the age of 18 to wit 16 years.