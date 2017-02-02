“No Plastic Rice In Town” …Says Tanu Jalloh

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara………………………

The President of the Sierra Leone Importers Association, Mr. Tanu Jalloh yesterday debunked news on several social media platforms claiming that the market has been flooded with a huge quantity of plastic rice, describing such news item as false and misleading.

When the Global Times contacted Mr. Jalloh at his Rawdon Street office in Freetown yesterday, he said that over two months ago a news item was posted on social media in Nigeria claiming that a huge quantity of plastic rice has been brought into the country.

Therefore, he was surprised to learn that this plastic rice has been imported into the country but he was quick to inform the public that whosoever has evidence of this should report to the nearest Police station or report to the office of the Sierra Leone Importers Association for proper investigation.

Mr. Jalloh noted that to import rice into the country it has to go through certain processes such as the Sierra Leone Standards Bureau to ascertain the quality of the rice.

Mr. Jalloh emphasized that there is no plastic rice in circulation in Sierra Leone.