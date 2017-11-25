No Rice Supply For Police

The rank and file of the Sierra Leone Police Force have gone without their monthly rice supply for almost seven months now.

The supplier of rice to the Sierra Leone Police Force decided to stop supply, after it became clear to him that, there was no money to pay him for the backlog of rice supply he has made to the force.

Meanwhile, the government has bought thirty-five brand new vehicles for the Sierra Leone Police Force ahead of the March 7, 2018 elections.

Eighteen of the vehicles have so far been handed over to the Sierra Leone Police Force and they have been distributed to all Regional Commanders and the Police Inspector General and his deputy.

Meanwhile, some Police officers have confirmed that, they cannot run their homes on their basic monthly salaries. “We need the bag of rice to be able to feed our dependants at home…Our take home pay is nothing to write home about”, some disgruntled Police officers told the Global Times in Koidu City, Kono district yesterday.