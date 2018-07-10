No Witch Hunt… Gov’t To Announce Forensic Audit

Government is to announce a forensic audit of key institutions and major contracts cited in the Governance Transition Team report, according to State House sources. Some of the institutions to be investigated are NRA, EDSA, Ministry of Energy, BSL, RCB, RMFA, SLRA, NASSIT, Standards Bureau and SALCAB.

A senior State House official said last night, “the forensic audit will not be a witch hunt…It will be about accountability”.

The ACC has been mandated to investigate all former Ministers/Deputy Ministers and heads of departments and agencies for the acquisition of unexplained wealth under Section 26 of the Anti-Corruption Act. The ACC will recover all stolen or inappropriately acquired wealth and transfer same to the Government and People of Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, the new ACC Commissioner, Francis Ben-Keifala has disclosed that, he is to re-open an investigation into the use and management of Ebola funds and funds donated for the benefit of mudslide victims.

Mr. Ben-Keifala said that he would leave no stone unturned to crack down on corrupt individuals, no matter that status in society.