NP In New Deal

Sierra Leone’s leading petroleum company, the National Petroleum (NP) has informed journalists of plan to break new grounds in the energy sector by making available affordable, acceptable, bright and cheaper light to both rural and urban communities throughout the country.

Speaking to news men at his corporate headquarters on Siaka Stevens Street yesterday, the company’s Managing Director, Maurice Cole said as leaders in the petroleum market, they will employ their vast network to promote the use of affordable solar energy to communities as part of their contribution to the energy policy of the government.

Mr. Cole said NP in partnership with Sewa Energy and another company based in the USA, are ready to make available solar energy where it is needed the most and where its scare so that they can create impact in the energy sector for the benefit of all Sierra Leoneans.

He said the company’s effort is intended to compliment those of the government which aimed at providing power to poor rural communities across the country.

Presentations on the solar energy products were made by NP’s Marketing Manager, Kobi Walker and the Sewa Energy Manager both of whom dilated on the safe, affordability and environmental friendliness of the solar light products among other qualities.

The Luci inflatable solar lantern which was the center of attraction for journalists at the presentation has a life expectancy of 10 years and lasts up to 12 hours when fully charged with a sun light. It cost just one hundred and fifty thousand Leones ( Le150,000)