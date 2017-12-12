NP Opens New Outlet At Kissy Road

By Jane B. Mansaray.

In a bid to provide quality service and conducive environment for its customers, the National Petroleum Company in Sierra Leone yesterday opened its biggest gas station at the Kissy Road Community in Freetown.



The ceremony was graced by the company’s management team, and community elders including religious leaders and traditional heads.

In his opening statement, the General Manager of NP, Mr. Kobi Walker thanked the present and past community people for their continuous and steadfast support towards the company.

He said the Kissy Road NP Fuel Station in the Freetown Municipality is the (35th) and largest fuel station the company has built in the eastern part of the city.

He vowed on behalf of (NP) Petroleum Company to expand their services to other areas in the country.

Mr. Walker encouraged the community people to handle the station with care and at the same time support and protect the Gas Station and the dealers.

Head of the Gas Station, Haja Fatmata Cole, described the Kissy Road (NP) Gas Station, as the biggest and most beautiful in West Africa.

She thanked the company for adding value to its brand name.

Haja Cole called on the community people to support the promotion and protection of the station.

She assured the company of putting all her best to maintain standard, and encouraged the company to continue working with the people of Sierra Leone, especially in the area of providing quality petroleum and gas service for all.