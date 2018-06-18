NPPA Boss Speaks Out

By Sylvester Samba.



The newly appointed and approved Chief Executive of the National Public Procurement Authority (NPPA), Mr. Ibrahim Brima Swarray has promised the youth of this country that he will do everything humanly possible to succeed in his new office.

Mr. Swarray made the statement on Thursday 14th June, 2018 during the handing over ceremony at the NPPA annex office at Lotto Building, Tower Hill, Freetown.

He noted that he saw his appointment as an affirmation of President Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio’s obligation to bring power to the youth. “My success here will be a success for the youthful population of this country. If I fail, may God forbid, I would have served as an impediment to the growth of the youths…I want to take this oath and assure you that success will be my watch word through and through”, the new NPPA Chief Executive maintained.

Mr. Swarray further explained that his appointment as NPPA Chief Executive did not come as a surprise as it was borne out of His Excellency’s belief that he can deliver as far as the field of procurement is concerned.

He also promised to take the profession to a higher height. The Chief Executive stressed that he will meet the following benchmarks during his tenure; to table annual performance evaluation procurement report in the Well of Parliament, improvement of compliance to the requirements of the legal and regulatory frame work and supporting the professionalization of procurement personnel in the public sector.

The outgoing Chief Executive, Mr. Brima Bangura pleaded with the management and staff to give all their best to the new Chief Executive.

Mr. Bangura informed his successor that the NPPA is still struggling with necessary funds needed to work effectively.

He lamented that “this institution is understaffed and that there is urgent need to bring in additional staff…There is also need to improve on the conditions of service for the staff and also build new offices particularly in the provinces”, the outgoing Chief Executive noted.