NRA Adopts Softly Approach

The head of Domestic Tax Department at NRA (National Revenue Authority), Commissioner Ibrahim Sorie Kamara has sent out letters, inviting Managing Directors/Chief Executive Officers of professional service providing entities to attend a one day workshop on “Record keeping for tax purposes” at the Miatta Conference Hall in Freetown tomorrow.

According to Commissioner Ibrahim Sorie Kamara, “Key issues will be discussed by both the NRA and selected professionals as to the benefits to be derived from proper records management, the need to file accurate returns and payment on time, tax credit management issues, tax concession, loss relief etc’.

The interactive session is expected to give attendees “The opportunity to raise issues that border around compliance and other operational issues in tax administration”.

The workshop will help taxpayers “To improve on voluntary compliance”, according to a letter signed by Commissioner Ibrahim Sorie Kamara dated 12th June, 2017.

The one day workshop is expected to start at exactly 10am tomorrow.