NRA Moving In The Right Direction

By Abubakarr Bah.

As he promised to hit the ground running as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio’s New Direction government (which is less than 100 days in office) is poised to set an unbreakable record in revenue mobilization to revamp the country’s broken economy.

The President’s Executive Order # 2 on fiscal discipline among other things had set some stringent measures or guidelines which the new Commissioner General of the National Revenue Authority (NRA), Dr. Samuel Jibao has been executing since his assumption of office in June 2018.

According to the Communications Manager of State House, Tanu Jalloh NRA’s weekly revenue generation has jumped to a record of Le97.65 billion which is $10.3 million and up by Le 20 billion which is up by $2.6 million from it all time high Le 57 billion.

Mr. Jalloh disclosed on his Twitter and Facebook wall over the weekend that the NRA boss was poised to hitting his target of Le 9 trillion which is (20% tax to GDP ratio) in 5 years.

It could be recalled that President’s Bio’s New Direction manifesto promised to revive the country’s economy through fiscal discipline. The President also renewed his promise during his maiden speech in the State Opening of Parliament in May 2018.

Sierra Leone’s economy is reported to be in its worst state since Independence in 1961 with external debts recorded at about ten trillion Leones.