NRA Raises US$15M In 5 Days

The National Revenue Authority (NRA) under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Samuel Jibao has set two records in the revenue generation in a matter of days.

The astute young Commissioner General has since his appointment bolstered revenue generation to an unprecedented new height, raising Billions of Leones to fund programs of the New Direction administration of President Julius Maada Bio.

Although records show that the NRA has been breaking its own records on a weekly basis, it is the mouth-watering figures of last week which left even donor partners perplexed but hopeful that at last sanity has prevailed in the revenue generation circle.

According to NRA figures, a total of One hundred and twenty Billion Leones (Le 120 Billion) or Fifteen MillionUnited States dollars (US$15 million) was collected between Monday and Friday of last week alone, the highest ever in one week of revenue generation history of Sierra Leone.

Just as officials of NRA and Ministry of Finance were congratulating each other for such a milestone, came another good news that Thirty Four Billion (Le34 Billions) has been raised in just one day; Monday, 17th September, 2018 , the highest single per day revenue collection.

Dr. Jibao afterwards hailed the political commitment of State House and the Ministry of Finance for the unprecedented revenue boost. “We definitely could not have raised such without the political commitment and honesty of President Bio”, he emphasized.

While praising staff of NRA for their hard work and dedication to duty, the NRA boss said the momentum to push revenue effort going has been down to lots of audit and data matching as well as tax payer education.

Dr. Jibao expressed the hope that with such display of political commitment and hard work from staff, the Authority is bound to set more new records in revenue generation to fund national development programs.