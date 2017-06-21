NRA Urges Tax Compliance

By S. U. Thoronka.

The Management of the National Revenue Authority NRA on Monday 20th June 201, organized a one day sensitization workshop on tax compliance at the Miatta Conference Centre, Youyi Building, Brookfields, Freetown.

The Chairman of the programme Dennis Streeter said NRA is in high gear and workshop will act as a platform to answer the challenges the public is facing in relation to tax compliance.

The Deputy Commissioner General P. A. Koroma in his opening and welcome remarks to eventually declare the workshop open noted among other things that the event marked another milestone as they meet with key stakeholders.

He was of the view that government is poised to continue the implementation of its development agenda which requires hugh amount of money and that the onus lies on NRA to generate such revenue through taxation. In order to achieve this goal, Mr. Koroma said NRA needs to meet their partners to discuss the level of compliance.

He mentioned the strategies used by NRA to increase the level of compliance, these included but not limited to wooing the taxpayers, leveraging the information technology at NRA and the introduction of the ASECUDA++ all geared towards tax compliance. He noted before now that collectors colluded with taxpayers in the collection of tax, as a result tax payers were advised to pay all taxes through the banking system as way of instilling transparency. He observed that since then the intervention showed a remarkable improvement in revenue collection, but that notwithstanding there are still problems with compliance.

Mr. Koroma went further to highlight some of the benefits that would be derived from tax compliance which include respect to the citizens and reduced reliance on donor partners for funding. He noted among other things that record keeping was a major challenge faced by businesses more especially SMEs .He therefore encouraged the business entities to keep proper records and pay the required tax.

The topics discussed during the workshop included: how tax policy and macroeconomic dynamic influence tax bass and revenue collection, the role ICASL in regulating and providing enabling environment for accountants in promoting voluntary tax compliance, the role and challenges of accountancy or auditing firms in promoting voluntary tax compliance and domestic revenue mobilization and administration versus policy and legal challenges in tax administration- the way forward.