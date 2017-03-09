Connect with us

NSBT Unveils Fire Engines

By S. U. Thoronka………………………….

Nectar Sierra Leone Bulk Terminal (NSBT) and warehousing operations which offers the latest destination bagging technology, bulk and breaking handling equipment and weighing bridge facilities in collaboration with Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA), on Tuesday commissioned two fire engines at the Queen Elizabeth 11 Quay, Cline Town, Freetown.

Delivering the keynote address during the handing over ceremony of the fire fighting trucks to SLPA, the Minister of Transport and Aviation, Mr. Leonard Balogun Logus Koroma opined that the event was a landmark development in the transport sector and would go down in the history of SLPA.

The Minister noted that transport facilitates growth and development in the other sectors of the economy, adding that since the Government’s Agenda for Prosperity was launched His Excellency, his desire has always been to see the transport sector rise to the status of being the “heartbeat of the economy”. According to the Minister “recent activities within the sector speak to that”.

The Minister also recalled the unveiling of about eight towing trucks purchased by the Sierra Leone Roads Safety Authority (SLRSA), at the beginning of the year and the unveiling of fire fighter trucks at the Quay on Tuesday are pointers to the effort of government in reducing fatalities and creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He also recalled government’s relationship with Nectar as far back as 1988 when the latter was to discharge 9,700 metric tons of rice under PL480 Aid Programme from a barge called the “Amy Thompson”. Therefore Nectar Sierra Leone to return as a port operator at the Queen Elizabeth 11 Quay in 2015 was not a surprise.

The Minister in his concluding statement expressed the hope that the intervention would help the Sierra Leone Ports Authority reduce risk and fatalities at the Port, boost the work of the local ports team as they would now have the right tools to execute their work, and aid in the training of a reserve team comprising SLPA and NSTB staff members to be done by the Sierra Leone Fire Force.

He implored all to work assiduously for the betterment of the state and let passion, sincerity and dignity be their guiding principles.

The General Manager of the Sierra Leone Ports Authority, Abu Bangura said the port has a focus mandate to develop the entire port and as a result management decided to privatize some of their functions while they remain as landlords.

He said Nectar has done well since its inception in 2015, adding that SLPA has made progress through support from the National Commission for Privatization NCP and the Ministry of Transport and Aviation. He said because of the concession that has been awarded to private companies the revenue base of SLPA has reduced a bit.

Other speakers included the General Manager NSBT Jim Page, Chairman Board of Directors SLPA and Chairman NCP.

