Okada Rider Remanded For Rape

By Fatmata Gbla.

Twenty-seven-year-old, Alie Musa Mansaray, a bike rider in Freetown was yesterday remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre by Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of the Freetown Magistrate Court No. 7 for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a twenty five-year-old woman without her consent.

The accused person, Ali Musa Mansaray was arraigned on a criminal preliminary investigation charge of rape and robbery with aggravation contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused on the 26th March 2018 at Malama in Freetown being armed with a knife robbed the complainant, Tidankay Tarawallie off the sum of eight hundred and ninety seven thousand Leones and one Techno mobile phone valued at one million two hundred thousand Leones, property of Madam Tarawallie.

On the other count, the accused person on the same date in Freetown allegedly had sexual intercourse with the complainant without her consent.

In her testimony in court, the witness who also doubles as complainant in the matter said she recognizes the accused person and recalled on the 26th May 2018.

On that date the witness told the court that she was at Lumley at night when she hired a bike to take her to her residence at Mambo Village, Peninsular in Freetown and to take her back to Aberdeen.

On their way to Aberdeen, the witness said the accused refused to use the main road because according to him (accused) he did not have a driver’s license. When they arrived at an unfinished house, the accused told her to come down the bike as he wanted to use the gents. Suddenly the witness said the accused took out a knife and asked her to hand over her purse containing money, voter’s identity card and mobile phone which she handed over to the accused.

Upon trying to escape from the accused, the witness said the accused person then grabbed her and forcefully had sex with her twice.

The accused attempted to escape, but a police patrol was passing by when she shouted for help. The accused managed to escape and left his bike behind.

Police later came to her rescue and the bike was impounded and the accused was later arrested. The matter was reported at the Lumley Police Station where she was issued with a police medical form.

One week later, the witness said one of the police men called her that the accused went at the police station for his bike so she had to go for identification.

The witness said she cannot recognize the accused by then because he was having a crash helmet on and they later went to the accused place and she said she recognized the coat of the accused person that he put on that day and she later made a statement at the Lumley Police Station.

The matter was adjourned to 30th May 2018.