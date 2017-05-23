Okada Robber Jailed

By Fatmata Gbla……………………………..

Principal Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara yesterday sentenced an accused, Mohamed Bah alias Dragon to two years imprison or pays a fine of Three Million Five Hundred Thousand Leones (Le3,500,000).

According to the Magistrate, the Prosecution did not offer any evidence on the count of fraudulent conversion but the charge was substituted with larceny contrary to section 2 of the larceny Act, 1916.

The accused Mohamed Bah pleaded guilty to the charge of larceny.

He was sentenced to two years imprison or pays a fine of three million five hundred thousand Leones (Le3,500,000) to the state and a compensation of two million five hundred thousand Leones (Le2,500,000,)to the complainant.

The accused was arraigned on one count charge of fraudulent conversion, contrary to section 20 (1) (1V) (a) of the larceny Act 1916.

According to the particulars of offense, the accused Mohamed Bah on an unknown date between the 1st January and 31st December 2016 in Freetown, Sierra Leone, fraudulently converted to his own use and benefit certain property including one TVS motor bike with registration number AJY 386 valued two million five hundred thousand Leones (Le2,500,000) entrusted to him by Mr. Mohamed Kamara for the purpose of plying it on commercial purpose.