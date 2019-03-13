Okere Adams To Be Buried Tomorrow

Family sources have confirmed that the late Okere Adams will be laid to rest tomorrow in his home town of Magburaka. Okere Adams passed away on Friday 8th March, 2019 at the 34 Military Hospital in Freetown.

Okere Adams served in various Cabinet positions in the Tejan Kabbah led SLPP administration between 1996 and 2007. He also served as National Organizing Secretary of the SLPP between 2002 and 2008.

The late Okere Adams attended the prestigious Bo School and later Saint Edwards Secondary School in Freetown.

He attended several higher institutions of learning in Germany and Switzerland after a brief stay in the United Kingdom.

He died at the age of 77.