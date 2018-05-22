Connect with us

Olumide Johnson Arrives In Freetown

Opinions

Olumide Johnson Arrives In Freetown

Published on

Logos –based business executive, Madam Nora Olumide Johnson, accompanied by Mrs. Ayoka Yusuf (nee Cole) and other intimate friends arrived in Freetown from Logos by private jet on Sunday afternoon, for the Third Anniversary Memorial Ceremony of her late Mother, Mrs. Christiana Simbo (fondly known as Ms. Juru), a retired senior officer of the Sierra Leone Police Force.

The Memorial Ceremony which is scheduled for Saturday May 26th in Freetown is expected to attract the crème-de-la-crème of the Sierra Leonean society.

0

Related posts:

  1. AIG Memuna To Clean Freetown
  2. Freetown Mayor Humiliated
  3. Freetown City Council Creates Panic
  4. LUC Kabba Dies
  5. Maada Bio Arrives Sunday
Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in Opinions

To Top