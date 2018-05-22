Olumide Johnson Arrives In Freetown

Logos –based business executive, Madam Nora Olumide Johnson, accompanied by Mrs. Ayoka Yusuf (nee Cole) and other intimate friends arrived in Freetown from Logos by private jet on Sunday afternoon, for the Third Anniversary Memorial Ceremony of her late Mother, Mrs. Christiana Simbo (fondly known as Ms. Juru), a retired senior officer of the Sierra Leone Police Force.

The Memorial Ceremony which is scheduled for Saturday May 26th in Freetown is expected to attract the crème-de-la-crème of the Sierra Leonean society.