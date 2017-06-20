Ombudsman Briefs Chinese Ambassador

Sierra Leone’s Ombudsman, Mr. Melron Nicol-Wilson, on Friday 16th June 2017, paid a courtesy call on the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Wu Peng at the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China, at Spur Loop in Freetown. The visit by the Ombudsman was to honor an invitation extended to him by the Chinese Ambassador.

Mr. Nicol-Wilson expressed gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency Wu Peng for inviting him to discuss issues of bilateral relationship between Sierra Leone and China.

His Excellency Wu Peng thanked the Ombudsman for honoring his invitation despite his busy schedule.

The Chinese Ambassador said his country has had a long term relationship with Sierra Leone, and that he intends to maintain and continue to nurture that cordiality.

In particular, the Ombudsman and the Ambassador hope to explore the possibilities of working together in the area of good governance, and agreed to engage in exchange programs in the future that will benefit the two countries.

Abdulai Senesie,

Principal Public Relations Officer,

Office of the Ombudsman