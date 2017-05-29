Ombudsman Briefs Newsmen

By Joseph Milton Lebbie………………………….

Sierra Leone’s newly appointed Ombudsman, Melron Nicol-Wilson (Esq.) has admitted that he inherited an office that does not befit the status of an Ombudsman as it is not spacious and poorly ventilated with an acute shortage of staff and logistics.

He was addressing journalists last Friday during a press briefing at the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) headquarters along Campbell Street in Freetown while he was unveiling his 100-day action plan on the theme, “Enacting POWER of Enforcement. EMPOWER the Ombudsman to DELIVER Administrative Justice and Safeguard Human Rights”.

Mr. Nicol-Wilson told the press that his whole office has only two investigators, a situation that has been a cause for the piling up of cases, noting that he inherited three hundred backlog cases.

He furthered that the office has only thirty-five members of staff nationwide and only five vehicles apart from the fact that it lacks enforcement powers.

He stated further that he identified the above problems during an institutional assessment he conducted in Freetown and the regional offices in Bo, Kenema and Makeni.

Mr. Nicol-Wilson informed newsmen that his action plan will address the numerous problems that his new office faces.

Through his power project he went on he will consult with legal experts and stakeholders with a view to enact enforcement powers for the office and will develop a five year strategic plan designed to enhance public confidence, accountability, fairness and a new direction.

He said his Empower project aims at relocating the office to a more conducive environment fit for the purpose, and providing support to regional offices, disclosing that he has already secured a five-storey building with 20 office rooms located on Howe Street in Freetown.

Mr. Melron Nicol-Wilson continued that he will use his Empower Project to design a new organogram for the office and terms of reference for units and staff in order to develop the institution.

He added that his Empower Project will also focus on commencing the publication of a quarterly newsletter and designing a website for the office so that complaints will be made online.

The new Ombudsman went on to state that through his Delivery Project, he will immediately recruit additional staff including programme, mediation and legal experts to deal with cases speedily, with the highest level of professionalism and integrity and will support Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to create an effective internal grievance and complaint mechanism and, finally, will develop and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with line institutions such as the Legal Aid Board, Anti-Corruption Commission, Ministry of Labor, Human Rights Commission and the Judiciary to ensure an effective case management and referral system.