Ombudsman, Others Approved

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Honorable Members of Parliament yesterday unanimously approved eight Presidential nominees including the Ombudsman and others to serve in positions of trust.

The Presidential nominees were screened and interviewed on oath by members of the Appointments Committee in Parliament based on their qualification and experience.

The nominees were presented to the Well of Parliament for adoption and approval by Honorable Mathew S. Nyuma of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and seconded by Honorable Hassan A. Sesay of the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC).

Members of Parliament thanked and applauded President Julius Maada Bio for recognizing good and responsible Sierra Leoneans. They congratulated the nominees and admonished them to work and serve in the best interest of the country.

The approved nominees include Lawyer Leon Jenkins Johnston as Ombudsman, Mr. Morie Lengor (Chairman National Grug Laws Enforcement Agency), Dr. Robert Shakanda (Deputy Minister of Economic and Planning), Asiatu Jalloh (member Electricity Distribution Supply Authority (EDSA) Board), Prof. Mohamed Algali (Chairman Tertiary Education Commission).

Mr. Francis Sowa, Madam Ethel Rubbie Johnson and Mr. Mustapha Sesay were also approved as members of the Independent Media Commission (IMC).

Honorable Ibrahim Ben Kargbo described the nominees as fine choice by President Bio. He cautioned the IMC appointees of obvious challenges but encouraged them to stay focused.

The Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Bundu congratulated the nominees and wished them well in their duties.

Also yesterday, members of Parliament commenced debate on the 2019 Budget.