Only 2 Election Offence Cases Convicted

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie .

According to Police reports, there were 462 elections and elections-related offences committed during the just concluded Presidential and General elections.

One of those cases involved Sidiratu Essay who, according to the Police, was caught with unlawful possession of 17 voter ID cards. His case was referred to the Attorney-General for legal advice.

The reports were provided by Samuel Sao Conteh, Police Superintendent and Deputy Public Relations Officer at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters.

The number includes crimes committed in the country’s all four regions and the Western Area during the months of February to April. The region with the highest number of elections crime is the North-East, with a total of 141 offences.

According to documents seen by this reporter, at least 45 electoral cases were sent to various courts. The number includes filed injunctions and cases that are not considered electoral offences, but happened in the overall context of the elections. Of these, 31 were criminal cases and 8 were electoral offences. At least ten cases were completed, 1 was withdrawn and the rest are pending.

Only two cases have been convicted: one in Kenema, where the perpetrator got 6 months in jail for wrongful voting, and one in Freetown, where 54 individuals pleaded guilty under the accusation of “wounding with intent and riotous conduct.” They were given alternative sentence of 3 months in jail or pay 1 million Leones fine each.

According to a report released by the Carter Center on the March 7 elections, almost 30 Judges and 35 Magistrates were trained on the management and adjudication of election-related cases, both pre and post-election petitions and electoral offenses. Fifty lawyers were also trained.

In September 2017, the Electoral Offences Court (EOC), which is part of the High Court, was established and is present in Freetown, Bo, Kenema, Makeni and Kono. The EOC has the authority to hear and determine criminal matters relating to registration and nomination of candidates, campaigns, voting, counting of votes and announcement of results.

According to Moses Lamin Kamara, Public Relations Officer (PRO) and official spokesperson for the Judiciary, the Police originally investigated the offenses and then sent the files to the DPP [Director of Public Prosecution] for legal advice. DPP examined the file and advised to which Court the cases should be sent.

In Kono, for example, five individuals suspected of committing electoral offences were released after 5 days of detention because the State Counsel, who advises the DPP, was not present. In the absence of legal advice, the Police were forced to release them.

Another issue highlighted by the Judiciary PRO is the fact that the EOC does not have the full authority of a regular court. It has limited sentencing authorities, and it cannot convict felons to more than 7 years in jail and/or more than 5 million SLL in fines.

Moses Lamin Kamara concluded that the various training and awareness conducted through the help of USAID, UNDP and UKAID have helped the public better understand electoral offences and consequently, better identifying and reporting of such crimes.