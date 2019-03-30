ONS Chief Briefs Newsmen

By Sylvester Samba.



The Chief of Staff attached at the Office of National Security (ONS), Dr. Ahmed A. Sannoh has assured Sierra Leoneans that the State is quite serious about national security issues in the country.

Addressing newsmen at the ONS Headquarters in Freetown, Dr. Sannoh said the State of Sierra Leone, except in the far future is not prone to external threat such as another country coming to attack Sierra Leone.

He maintained that, most of the country’s problems are internally driven and they have to do with human security issues.

Dr. Sannoh noted that, if there is going to be a sustainable development, security must be at the anchor. The Chief of Staff further explained that, a four day National Security Exercise which started on Tuesday 26th March, 2019 will finally come to an end today.

He stated that this year’s security exercise targeted two important objectives among which is to provide an opportunity for the country’s political masters in particular to become knowledgeable about the workings of the National Security architecture in Sierra Leone which is divided into four parts; Platinum, Gold, Silver and bronze.

Dr. Sannoh said it will be necessary for the current political masters who exclusively belong to the National Security architecture to actually have knowledge about the architecture and their roles in it.

The Chief of Staff added that the exercise will give them the opportunity to give well guided and well informed directives by doing so based on the policy document that actually influence security decisions. “The policy document is the Standard Response Guidelines and the Military Aid to Civil Authority which is actually a composition of three important military tasks; Military Aid to Civil Power (MACP), Military Aid to Civil Community which targets emergency situations and Military Aid to other Government Departments…This exercise helps towards testing how the current political masters can actually apply those policies to influence their decisions”, Dr. Sannoh stressed.