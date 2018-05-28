ONS Director Boosts Education

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Director of Disaster Management at the Office of National Security (ONS), Mr. John V. Rogers on Thursday 24th May 2018 committed to support the construction of an added classroom block to the J.T. Reffell Memory French Friendship Primary and Secondary School at A.J Momoh Street, back of the National Fire Force in Freetown.

Mr. Rogers made his commitment at the School annual graduation and prize giving ceremony, with the theme “Towards the common future”, graced by parents, teachers, pupils and senior stakeholders from various academic institutions in Sierra Leone, with different skit and drama performances.

Making a statement as the guest speaker of the occasion, Mr. Rogers congratulated and applauded the Reffell family and the school management board for their commitment in boosting education in Sierra Leone.

He said education is the success and key to every nation’s achievement and development. He encouraged parents, guardians and teachers to invest in better and quality education for the future leaders of Sierra Leone.

He congratulated the graduants and prize receivers for their hard work and encouraged them to be steadfast and focused in pursuing their studies and forget about the distraction of television and movies.

In the ongoing construction of new classroom blocks in the above named school compound, Mr. Rogers pledge a support of thirty bags of cement and called on others to follow.

Giving a report on the School activities, the head teacher in charge of primary, Reverend Mrs. Annie Cole said hundreds of pupils from prep (class) six that sat to the 2018 National Primary School Education (NPSE) graduated.

She said overall, the school has over four hundred pupils in both primary and secondary, and due to the 2018 elections campaign and rallies the school did not undertake all of its activities as stated in the school academic year but however managed to do few.

Rev. Cole commended the graduants and prayed that the school will make it up in the outcome of the national result.

She cautioned the pupils that entering secondary school is not a child’s play and they must be mindful of bad influences and continue the hard work by making the school, parents and Sierra Leone proud.

Others speakers including the Proprietresses assured their commitment and continuous support to quality education in the school.