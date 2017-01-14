Open Letter To Dr. Kandeh Yumkella “This Is Not Your Time”

Dear Dr. Kandeh Yumkella,

This is a frank and brotherly appeal that I am going to make to you. It is a fact that you are in this race with the desire to win it desperately. However, the million dollar question is, are you sure the rank and file of the SLPP will elect you as our next flag bearer, over the rest of the other aspirants who had been there for us through thick and thin? Do you really believe what your emissaries on the ground are telling you about your purported popularity amongst the real would-be delegates of our party? The grapevine is transmitting a different story from theirs altogether.

Having said that, I want you to take a cue from Alhaji Usman Boie Kamara, who became prominent in the SLPP couple of months before the 2011 SLPP flag bearer election. He spent a lot of money but was denied the opportunity to be what he wanted to be not because he was not a superb candidate but because most people view him with suspicion. Today, Usu Boie is a sick and heart-broken person due to many factors that led to his present condition. Usu Boie’s defection to the APC, proved beyond all reasonable doubt, the suspicions of those that failed to support him on those grounds.

In my observations, most of the rank and file of the SLPP see you in the same lens as they did USU BOIE. In that vein, I am going to tell you what you may not like to hear as well as your supporters but that’s human nature. I am doing it out of genuine concern for a fine and accomplished brother that can do better than the path you are taking right now.

Dr. KANDEH YUMKELLA, my appeal to you is simple, if the UN is offering you another five years term, take it, my brother. WHY LEAVE CERTAINTY FOR UNCERTAINTY. WHOEVER BECOMES OUR PRESIDENT WILL HAVE TO DEAL WITH YOU IN ONE WAY OR THE OTHER BECAUSE YOU ARE A SIERRA LEONEAN DELIGENTLY WORKING FOR THE AUGUST BODY OF THE WORLD-THE UN. YOUR CURRENT POSITION IS GLOBAL, WHICH I BELIEVE GIVES YOU THE OPPORTUNITY TO MEET LEADERS OF THE WORLD. I REALLY DON’T WANT TO SEE YOU MISS A LUCRATIVE JOB THAT HAS THE POTENTIAL TO PROPEL YOU TO HIGHER HEIGHTS IN THE WORLD BODY. Please, my brother, take a cue from people like MOHAMED EL BARADIE and KOFI ANAN, who were rejected by their people to lead them. They could have been very good Presidential candidates but they were not active in the parties that they wanted to lead for far too long. It is the same problem that you are facing, today. In fact, in your case, you compounded that problem by your infamous statement disassociating yourself from the SLPP, on the popular MONOLOGUE PROGRAM.

My last take is, most of the people pushing you down this path were once with Usu Boie. SOME OF THEM HAVE AGENDAS THAT MAY NOT BE IN YOUR INTEREST. In the SLPP, the syndrome of TIT FOR TAT IS WELL AND ALIVE. Some of them are in this to get back at people they perceive as enemies.Therefore, my sole aim in this case, is to ask you not to do the mistake that Usu Boie did. He failed to read the writing on the wall and was milked thoroughly by the same people talking him down today, for defecting to the APC. When he lost the FB race, instead of staying with the party and build up confidence in the people, he did exactly what others had been saying all along about him. I believe it will make more sense, if you come to the party, be a team player and then shoot for the stars during which time the concept of meritocracy will kick in, in your favor. I am pretty sure some of your biological relatives must have given you a similar advice. I hope you will not see this as an appeal coming from an opponent supporter in this race but from a NORTHERN BROTHER WHO IS BRUTALLY FRANK WITH THE TRUTH.

DO NOT MISS THE OPPORTUNITY FOR ANOTHER FIVE YEARS TERM ON THE TABLE AT THE UN WAITING FOR YOU. THIS IS NOT YOUR TIME TO LEAD THE SLPP!

God bless.

ABJ