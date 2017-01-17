Open Letter To Imran Sillah WHERE ARE YOU RUNNING TO?

By PEL Koroma………………………….

My Friend Imran,

The old adage that a good acquaintance is a jewel, and a special friend is a treasure has triggered the sense of brotherhood you and I have shared, especially during your quest for the SLPP symbol to contest the 2012 elections in Constituency 110. In that contest, Maada Soyei won the SLPP symbol.

Though you did not get the SLPP symbol to contest that election, you succeeded in making friends in the Constituency and genuine ones too. You and I were in University together though never close and in fact, you actually represented the BLACK, while I was a sympathizer at that time of the WHITE. Nevertheless, I was quick to appreciate your sense of purpose, coupled with your maturity, and display of mannerism. At this stage, Abdulai Sesay, younger brother of Kanja Sesay, and a very great friend of Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio cemented my views about you. It was Abdulai Sesay who spoke very good things about you, and thought that I should support your political sojourn. Remember we met at the office at Pultney Street. In that year, you were a darling of both Abdulai Sesay and his brother Kanja Sesay. So much so that it was Kanja Seasay who had no problem with your dread locks while campaigning for the SLPP Symbol. The dread locks is an enigma in our society, and more for a Parliamentarian but Kanja was quick to say a dread locks man has his or her own constituency in the political circles. And he sees it as no threat. Kanja’s argument was appropriate and touching. So you kept the dread locks until afterwards.

Since you and I, and the rest of your supporters started the campaign, you will attest to the fact that people were actually committed to the SLPP party, and went the length and breathe to campaign for you. You held several meetings, and most notably at Gbagbayella at Hill Station, and with the Mammy Queens of Wilberforce Barracks. There was a huge turnout of women and youths in that meeting. In all this, it was people who helped you mobilize for these meetings, and it was because they believed in you. I can vividly remember the crowd we mobilized to the Wilberforce Community Center, and from the meeting, you and I brought all the supporters to Zion for entertainment. Transports were disbursed to convey the supporters back home. You were not alone in all of this Imran.

There was a time when you and I suggested writing a Petition letter, a copy which I have unto date, demanding transparency in the discharge of duties by the Constituency Executives. We were together in all this. To show strength, and power of communication, I contacted my colleague Ibrahim Mansaray of 98.1 to grant you interview on their prestigious Radio Station. The intention was for you to share your aspirations with people, and the wider masses. After that interview on that day, we were told that Dr. Kadi Sesay was pleased with you. And it also filtered down to us that Rtd Brigadier Bio was impressed with you.

Imran, you know am a concrete proof to this. We were in it together. As the campaign progressed, it stood out clearly that you as an individual was finding it very difficult to relate with the crowd, and especially the people at the bottom. For this, you did not get the support needed within your own base Tengbe Town. Maada Soyei had succeeded in making himself available to the grassroots people, creating scenes all across the Constituency. Within the 10 Zones in the Constituency, you honestly had control over just 1, and that was Zone 10 at Hill Station. Thanks to Tommy Caulker, Chernor Bah and others. In all of this, it was crystal clear to all of us that Rtd Brigadier Maada Bio, Dr. Kadi Seasay, Kanja Seasay and his wife Fatu Kanja were very influential in the Constituency as they were all residing in the Constituency.

The SLPP Symbol for Constituency 110 was eventually awarded to Maada Soyie. Soyie was having the support of the Executive of the Constituency, and the Oldest Man Pa Nfa too was for Soyei. After the award of Symbol to Soyei, you became despondent, disillusioned, a situation until I visited your house at Tengbe Town. If you can recall my Muslim brother, I appealed to you to accept the decisions of the party in good fate. And I also appealed to you with passion to continue promoting the interest of the party, and Rtd Brigadier Maada Bio in the media. I thought this was a great idea with your closeness to Lawyer Ngevao, a close associate of Rtd Brigadier Bio at that time.

And besides, over 95% of SLPP members of Constituency 110 are staunch supporters of Rtd Brigadier Bio. And as I write, that number keeps increasing, and most of the people have in moments glued themselves to the ground to ask, where is Imran running to. People who loved you, and appreciated your hope and dreams for our nation, where all will enjoy justice, integrity an order of the day, downing elitism, tribalism and greed.

Just after SLPP lost the 2012 elections, you and I went apart for some time, until later on when I was informed that you are a great adversary of the Rtd Brigadier Maada Bio, and all his supporters in the country. As a respecter of democracy, I pushed it down hard to accept that you have the power of choice which is what democracy dictates. Though I was honestly disappointed that your decision was hasty, but politics is about ideologies, and it could be leftist, central, or right. Most people in the SLPP are still bitter with the result of the 2012 elections, and have therefor stood their ground to continue supporting Rtd Brigadier Maada Bio until he gets to State House.

In reality Imran Rtd Brigadier Maada Bio s support base has not dwindled at all, instead he has made more friends in the last 4 years, taking into consideration the smear campaign you have pursued all this while. And for this Imran you have angered a lot of people, and the people who matter to you. I say this brother because your political constituency still respects Rtd Brigadier Maada Bio, and they are determined to keep him at the front. Unfortunately, you will have to seek their mandate someday. You will not build political pyramid in a vacuum.

What is more disappointing to your supporters in 110 is that you have involved yourself in throwing invectives at senior members of the party, a situation many believed you have been used by the Establishment of the party. The old guards that have sign post the party as elitist, greedy, and tribalistic. You have failed to understand that the change you promised in the SLPP is now, and the revolution against the old guards will surely succeed. It is a generational struggle, and sadly, you have aligned yourself with the very rich people of the party, riches made at the detriment of the poor people in the party. You actually missed your steps in 2013 when you were triggered to humiliate and mouth wash people in the party. This will have to hunt you Imran. And the people are determined to throw it in your face someday.

The fact of the matter is Imran, there is no way you will be able to influence the people in the Alliance. Your mind keeps telling you how much you have endured with Andrew Keilli and Yumkella, and so also is your tie with John Benjamin and Alpha Timbo. The lines are thin Imran, and you are aware of this. Most of your constituency supporters really think you don’t have any iota of reason for patronizing with people who are not ready to come to terms with the reality of the day. You are fighting Imran but you don’t know the hour. People are frustrated over the current happenings in the country.

Do you want to be a part of a people who are determined to keep the status quo in the party? Business as usual! Has it worked before? Don’t you know why the SLPP is tattered today? A political party seeks the interest of people, and therefore people should stop personalizing the party. It is a shame that people want to bask in the glory of their fore fathers. No compensation here Imran, and each has to be judged on merit and actions. Ask me what I have done for the party today and please hold me and judge me on that, and not what my old man slated for his own life 103 years ago. A man’s behavior is a mirror where his characters are clearly seen. So people are expected to carve out their own political maps, and not another person’s work. What do you think about my commitment to our party SLPP today?

Your recent ascension to a post that I find very difficult to describe has left many of your friends faced down. Where is Imran running to? But Trump became President at 70, and Buhari became President at 72. Is Imran Sillah desperate to get to the political lime light at whatever cost? How will he sustain the power to be able to fulfill his promises? This is bothering most of your friends and you are seen as a deviant from the truth, and that it is urgent that the party comes together and get prepared for the 2018 elections, and meet the hope of the people of Sierra Leone for deliverance from the shackles of the APC bondage.

The youths are struggling and it is not good for our fragile state. President Koroma has failed to bring down the fire in the youths, and it is very serious. You certainly know what it means to have over 85% unemployed youths in the country. The level of education is nothing to write home about, and the worry here is that the opportunity keeps eluding people with the increase in poverty. This is dreadful Imran, and for this you need to reconsider and realize that all those on the Alliance should not waste their resources on unhealthy competition but to come together and galvanize a force to put an end to the inequality perpetuated by the APC rule.

The fact is Imran, John Benjamin, Andrew Keili, Munda Rogers, Kandeh Yumkella, Joe Blell, Isatu Jabbi Kabbah, Dr. Bernadette Lahai, Hon Brima Conteh, and Dr Joe Demby are gonna remain very very rich even if SLPP loses the elections today. Can you and I afford to have an APC rule again in this country for the next 10 years? What have we achieved apart from University degrees? Imran, if APC wins again you will certainly crumble because they will never give you a job until you disgracefully join them, or you return to London. Think about it Imran. Joe Blell will remain still a rich man whatever government that is in power. He and his cohorts have amassed a lot of wealth, and they are very successful men. We need our own time. Not their own time again. What is heart breaking is when you join them to say SLPP will have 2 Executives, and 2 Presidential Candidates. Who will bear the brunt of it at the end of the day? You think it will affect Munda Rogers if SLPP fails in the 2018 elections? But you know Imran the riches starched out there by these guys.

I implore you Imran to be your own man with all due respect. We should take the struggle on our own terms. You were very correct that Rtd Brigadier Bio should translate his popularity into delegates. Rtd Brigadier Bio has said many times that he is ready for the contest, and he believes his people are with him. I know you do not doubt at all that Rtd Brigadier Bio is carrying the day. You have the opportunity to know what is happening in Bio camp, only that you have not shown the ability to wait, and wait, until you are there.

As the case may be, Rtd. Maada Bio did not take the party by surprise. He is a very patient man, respectful, and listens to peoples concern. I honestly see you more related to the Bio camp than the Alliance. Think about it. I have great reverence for Andrew Karmoh Kelli, his intellect and the level of friendship he has carved for himself. My family has great respect for him. And Andrew has an unfinished mission with Maada Bio they started in 2012. Again what most people have recognized is the truth that Alpha Timbo is the most important Northern Politician in the party. He is committed and can be very vital for the SLPP victory in 2018. It should not be about Maada Bio but the people of Sierra Leone.

Do you really think Dr. Bernadette Lahai has pursued the aspirations of the poor people of this country? What was her role in the critical shady mining deals, duty wavers, appointment committees, shrouded loans, and many more dark situations that keeps minds closed towards her?

I have great appreciation for Madam Isata Jabbi Kabbah, and she recently took on APC alone on the Constitutional Review Committee. What is wrong with IJK working for the People? What is missing? It will not make any news if IJ Kabbah joins up with Rtd Maada Bio to wipe tears away from the faces of the people of Sierra Leone.

And Imran Sillah be rest assured, and be confident, that Rtd Brigadier Maada Bio will stop enjoying the support of the people if any other person emerges more popular than him in the party. But Rtd Brigadier Bio is the Man of the day in the SLPP. The change is now Imran. Catch you soon.