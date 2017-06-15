Opposition Leader Detained Again

By Jane .B. Mansaray & Fatima Gbla.

Opposition Leader of the National Progressive Democratic Party (NPDP), Jasmed Foday Mamie Suma yesterday openly apologized in Court for his contemptuous behavior in the face of the court.

The opposition leader who is facing a Preliminary Investigation before Principal Magistrate Dr. Abou Bakarr Binneh Kamara of Court No. 1 on two counts of sedition, described his contemptuous statement in the face of the court as derogatory comments which he said he made out of frustration.

Pleading in court in the presence of his legal team, the accused said the general statement which he made in the face of the court deserves an apology. He asked the court to temper justice with mercy in his statement.

It would be recalled that in early May 2017, the accused whilst his seditious and disorderly behavior matter was going on in court, briefed journalists about the matter and the frequent adjournment the court had made in his matter without any valid reasons.

The accused made several statements accusing the trial Magistrate of biased against him.

Lead defense Counsel, Lawyer Banja Tejan Sie renewed his bail application for the accused person.

The accused was denied bail and has been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre.

The matter was adjourned to16th June 2017.