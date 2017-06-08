Opposition Leader Released On Bail

Firebrand opposition leader, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray was yesterday released on bail after he made his second appearance before a Magistrate Court in the Eastern town of Segbwema in the Kailahun district.

Mr. Mansaray was arrested almost a week ago and slammed with illegal possession of firearm charges. He denied the charges describing them as politically motivated.

The matter was adjourned to 21st June, 2017.

Since he was arrested, Mr. Mansaray was in detention at the Kenema Male Correctional Centre in the city of Kenema.

Mr. Mansaray’s party the ADP (Alliance Democratic Party) says that, their leader will continue with his political mission to unseat the ruling APC party.

Another senior opposition Politician, Jasmed Suma is still detained at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre. He has been there for almost two weeks now without bail.

Civil Society Organizations have called on the government to allow the opposition to operate freely and guarantee the rights of citizens to express themselves freely and associate with any political party of their choice.