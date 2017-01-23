Opposition MPs Blast Government

By S. U. Thoronka………………………………….

SLPP Member of Parliament Honourable Basiru Sidiki observed that colleague MPs heaped lot of praises to the government during debate on the Presidential speech, which he said was not good especially when everything that was said hinged on the lives of the ordinary people in the country.

Honourable Sidiki blamed the government of Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma for failing to make contingency plan to prevent the Ebola epidemic in the country. He noted that the township roads that were locally financed nationwide by the government were far more expensive than the roads sponsored by donor partners. He further maintained that the government is totally insensitive when it comes to the welfare of the people.

Honourable Paran Tarawally noted among other things that both the national cake and developmental programmes are not evenly distributed in the country. He was vehemently opposed to the proposal by the President to create a new district in the name of Karene District in the North.

He said if the reason for the creation of the district was that it had been in existence during the colonial era then Bandajuma and Panguma Districts should also be created because they too were in existence at the same time.

However, Honourable Edward Style Jengo of the SLPP who described himself as an epitome of a true Sierra Leonean said that he has issues with education in the country bordering on leakages and lecturers using women in exchange for examination marks. Hon Jengo opined that the school feeding programme that is about to be re-introduce in the country is a laudable venture.

But he appealed to the leadership of Parliament to summon the Minister of Water Resources so that he could share his challenges in the Ministry if any with Honourable Members of Parliament, whilst he also lamented over the shortage of clean drinking water in the city. Hon. Jengo mentioned late Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah as the best Head of State the SLPP party has ever produced in the political history of Sierra Leone, who he said established institutions that President Ernst Bai Koroma inherited. But that notwithstanding he, however, consider President Koroma as an icon of infrastructural development in Sierra Leone.

Honourable Jengo commended the APC government of Dr. Ernst Bai Koroma for the construction of roads, adding that there is considerable improvement in electricity generation. He said any government that cares about the security of the people should uphold the tenet of democracy.