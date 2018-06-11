Orange Donates Ramadan Iftar

By Lansana Fofanah.

Ahead of the Lailatul Qadr (the Night of Power in Ramadan),the leading mobile network operator, Orange Sierra Leone Ltd over the weekend embarked on the donation of food items to Muslims in some parts of the country worth over One Hundred and Twenty Million Leones. Each mosque that was identified for the donation, received ten bags of rice, three bags of onions, two bags of milk, two bags of sugar, a cartoon of tin tomatoes and three rubbers of cooking oil. Making the donation on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of Orange SL, Aminata Kane, the Director of Corporate Affairs Barry Honnah said that Orange as a company has gone through transformation due to the corporation of subscribers and the Holy Month of Ramadan being a month of giving and receiving, the company saw the need as a tradition and culture to give back to Sierra Leoneans at a time when most of the Muslims cannot afford to break their fast with the required food.

The Corporate Affairs Manager, Desmond Spaine said that fasting as one of the Pillars of Islam is obligatory to every Muslim, but most of them find it hard to fulfill that sacred obligation. Therefore, they thought it wise to share those assorted food items that are needed during the month of fasting to the less privileged.

“Whether you are a subscriber of Orange or not, we have the onus to reach the last village or town in Sierra Leone to share this blessing as we believe in equality. We are not limiting this supply to only Mosques, but also to the less privilege such as the handicapped and the blind as they too need it”, he declared.

Sheik Marwan Fofanah; Chief Imam of Hanga Road Mosque said that, only God will reward the company for remembering Muslims during the Ramadan Month. “This is the month of blessing and whoever remembers the slave of Allah, God will in return reward that person abundantly”, he maintained

Sheik Alhaji Daboh; the Chief Imam of Bo Central Mosque said that Orange has never taken their Corporate Social Responsibility lightly and they were not surprise to receive such gestures from Orange.

He said that Orange has helped greatly in the transformation of communication in Sierra Leone as the company exists in every village in Sierra Leone, thereby linking the country to the world. Imam Sheik Dauda Turay, Chief Iman of Limba Mosque off Kissy Road said that the donation came at a time when the Lailatul Qadr was approaching and they were struggling to cater for the needs of Muslims that will be spending the night at the mosque.