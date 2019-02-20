Orange Launches Data Promotion

By Lansana Fofanah.

One of the leading GSM operators; Orange Sierra Leone has launched a reduction of their Internet prices in a bid to give easy access to every smart phone users.

Having invested US$33M within the next few years to ensure stable and high quality network for effective service delivery, the latest reduction came as a result of giving access to every Sierra Leonean to be part of the global family through social media.

With the new YO! Promotion which goes for Le1,990, a subscriber will have ten minutes on-net calls, ten Megabytes and 30 SMS.

Addressing Journalists, Civil Society Representatives and State Regulators yesterday at their office at Rawdon Street, Freetown, the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Sierra Leone, Aminata Kane said that when she recently met with the New Direction government officials, they all registered their quest to see the affordability and accessibility of communication to everyone in the country and with the launching of the Internet Revolution, Orange is working in line with the New Direction policy to provide a platform where information and money transaction can be reached.

She said that their recent tour to the rural parts of Sierra Leone such as Yifin act as testimonies and the fanfare welcome staged by locals, gave them the impression that their services have helped in connecting Sierra Leone to the World, adding that the National Telecommunication Commission has granted the 4G License to Orange which will see faster connectivity.

Laurent Kiba, the Chief Marketing Officer said that the launching of every promotion is a milestone achievement in satisfying and meeting the demands of customers. He said that the digital revolution is a journey which they are poised to always embark on as the need arises.

Representing the Ministry of Information and Communications, Mr. Osman Kanu said that Orange has made tremendous efforts in fulfilling the Internet penetration gap in Sierra Leone as Government is on the verge of reviewing the Telecoms Act.

Mr. Daniel Johnny from the Sierra Leone Cable Limited SALCAB, said that Orange has been the leading innovative mobile operator in Sierra Leone and that SALCAB will continue to work and encourage all mobile operators to provide services to Sierra Leoneans.

Alphonso Manley of the Civil Right Coalition said that Orange Sierra Leone has been performing tremendously well as it is the only network found everywhere in the country. He called on GSM operators to work with government regulators to tackle Sim Box fraud and Wangiri, as that continue to make Government lose billions of Leones.

Commissioner Joseph Sannoh of NATCOM said that from the use of scratch cards, Orange has been able to introduce mobile money, bank and payment of utility bills, irrespective of where the client may be and that is a true meaning of digital revolution.