Orange Launches Ramadan Promotion

By Lansana Fofanah.

One of the leading mobile operators; Orange Mobile Company has launched the biggest promotion for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

This promotion which was launched on Friday the 11th at its Siaka Stevens Street Office, is meant to enable its subscribers to win food items like rice, tomatoes and win five million Leones plus a Rick Shaw (Keke) weekly.

Speaking during the launching, The Chief Executive Officer Orange SL, Madam Aminata Kane said that Orange being a strongest network provider in Africa, will always ensure that, promotions are made regularly so that, customers will be able to identify themselves with the company as there are millions up for grabs during this month.

“The more subscribers top up, the more they are qualify to win various promotions”, she said.

The current promotions under this Ramadan Babalaa offer are; the Night Kola (voice) which enable subscribers to make unlimited calls from 12 midnight to 5am by dialing *400# just for Le 1,000.

Orange Money transactions: A customer will automatically qualify for a free shopping voucher from Le 250,000 to Le 1000,000 everyday by sending or cashing out money by dialing *500# or #144#.

The Night Kola will enable unlimited browsing from 12 midnight to 5am for just Le 5,000.

The CEO of Cerra Automotive Charbel Choudhury said that Orange SL has been a certified company known for meeting the expectations of subscribers.

He said that Orange has always been excellent in maintaining their credibility and the Ramadan bonanza is another way of showing gratitude to subscribers.

Lamenting on the Corporate Social Responsibility, Mr. Desmond Spaine said that, during the Month of Ramadan, many Muslims face constrains with food and other items, and even to pay their Zakat.

This according to him will see Orange targeting mosques and later the poor on the streets to boost their livelihood.

Mrs. Martha Sumaila from the Marketing Department of Orange said that Orange now have the cheapest data, improve networks, and unlimited voice calls, and above all offer bonus on every recharge that does not expire.