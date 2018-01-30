Orange Takes Giant Step

By Sylvester Samba.



Orange mobile telecommunication company in Sierra Leone is currently making steady progress as they have embarked on a massive rural connectivity across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Orange Sierra Leone, Mr. Sekou Drame said, “Rural connectivity is a priority and concern to Orange…We are also very determined in making sure that we expand our services to each and every Sierra Leonean living in the country”.

Mr. Drame was speaking during the launch of additional three more network sites at Sambaia Bendugu in Tonkolili district, Gbentu in Falaba district and Alikalia in Koinadugu district which event took place on the 25, 27 and 28 January, 2018 respectively in the Northern part of Sierra Leone.

He further explained that “We want to bridge the digital divide in the country…After today’s launching of three more additional sites, we are hoping to build and launch thirty (30) more in the upcoming weeks”.

The Orange Chief Executive Officer maintained that since they acquired the former Airtel brand, they have been listening to the needs of their customers by providing valuable and affordable offers to them.

Mr. Drame boasted that Orange is the cheapest mobile telecommunication in the country which they promised to maintain.

The Orange Chief noted that since their arrival and operations in the country, they allocated thirty three (33) million United States Dollars to upgrade and improve on their network and facilities to a standardized and modernized one. “Since we came, we have changed 105 generators so that we can have more reliable power supply at our various sites… Last year we build 45 new sites which connected 185 locations”, he stressed.

The Orange CEO thanked the people for supporting their company and pleaded with them to serve as security for their facilities. He also thanked and congratulated his technical team for such a good work done.

At the end of the launching ceremony, the people who were in attendance were given free phones and SIM cards from both Orange and the National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM).

The National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) Chairman, Mr. Momoh Konte who was also in attendance commended Orange for taking communication to that part of the country, stressing that “communication is power”.

Mr. Konte pleaded with the people to make good use of such opportunity given to them by securing Orange facilities more especially when the company has spent huge sums of money to erect such poles.

Due to the current effort Orange is making in taking telecommunication to the door steps of the rural people, the NATCOM Chairman has promised that his institution is ready to assist Orange with the necessary materials and financial support.

Mr. Konte also called on Orange CEO to put together all the necessary documents to apply for the 4G Lite licence in a bid to bring internet facility to every corner of the country.

Mr. Konte concluded that the launching of those sites will change the people’s lives completely.