Orange To Launch 4G

Orange CEO, Aminata Kane Ndiaye has disclosed that her company will launch its 4G service in Sierra Leone tomorrow, at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel.

The first mobile network operator to launch the 4G service in Sierra Leone is Africell followed by Sierratel.

Nobody knows why NATCOM delayed the issuance of the 4G licence to Orange. It is understood that Orange paid US$6.5m (Six million five hundred United States dollars) to be able to acquire their 4G licence from NATCOM.

Senior sources at Orange have praised the dynamic Director General of NATCOM, Maxwell Massaquoi for his fight to liberalize the licence regime at NATCOM.