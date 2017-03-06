OSD Robber Arrested

By Joseph Milton Lebbie…………………………..

The widely held and long standing speculation that some Operation Support Division (OSD) Police officers are involved in the rampant armed robbery in Sierra Leone seems to have started becoming a reality as an OSD personnel, Police Constable (PC) 15893 Daniel George has been arrested and detained at the Pujehun Police Station for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery incident in Pujehun past Thursday night.

The arrest and detention of the OSD personnel was confirmed to Global Times by the Local Unit Commander (LUC) Nathaniel Brewah during an interview in his office past Friday.

LUC Brewah informed Global Times that the OSD and another suspect, Augustine Olmaska were apprehended past Friday morning at the Bontiwo check point along the Bo-Bandajuma Highway while they were trying to escape after allegedly wrecking havoc on the Pujehun community.

The LUC furthered that the two suspects were nabbed on board a TVS motorbike that were carrying four of them but that the two others fled.

LUC Brewah continued narrating that at about 1.am on Friday he received a distress call that the office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security (MAFFS) had been attacked by armed robbers.

“I swiftly responded by galvanizing my personnel and we went to the Agriculture office where we found out one the security personnel had been assaulted and the other tied with cello-tape, we untied him,” LUC Brewah recounted, continuing that they soon got another distress call that the Holy Rosary Secondary School (HRSS) compound had been attacked and that the house of the former HRSS Principal, Josephine Sowa, and that of the former Justice of the Peace, Pa Samba, had also been attacked.

“By the time we went to the houses, the armed robbers had escaped and when I realized that the situation was becoming very serious, I alerted the Officer Commanding the military battalion in Pujehun who dispatched soldiers to assist us but we could not get hold of the armed robbers, so, I ordered my officers to immediately erect check points along all the roads from Pujehun,” he said, noting that it was at one of the check points at Bontiwo where the OSD and his fellow suspect were arrested with laptop computers and other valuable items.

Brewah concluded that the two suspects are helping the Police in their investigation while the unregistered motorbike on which they were arrested is also under Police custody.