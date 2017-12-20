One Man of the Year-2017 is Mohamed N’fah Alie Conteh. He is currently the Chief Electoral Commissioner/Chairman of the NEC (National Electoral Commission).

N’fah Conteh is tasked with the arduous responsibility of conducting the 7th March, 2018 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Council elections.

Our Man of the Year has spent his entire adult life, working for the national elections authority. He is a highly respected man, both locally and internationally.

N’fah Conteh has repeatedly said that, he is determined to conduct free, fair and credible elections in March 2018.

Unlike his shameless predecessor, Christiana Thorpe, N’fah Conteh has no interest in party politics. He has always endeavored to remain above the fray.

In spite of several attempts by this government to bully him, N’fah Conteh has remained firm and resolute. He is a man made of sterner stuff!

N’fah Conteh once told newsmen in Makeni that, he was a man who does not cut and run. “I have a job to do and I am determined to do just that”, he said.

The Chief Electoral Commissioner has always demonstrated fairness in dealing with all stakeholders in the electoral process in this country.

As a newspaper, we believe in N’fah Conteh’s ability and readiness to conduct free, fair and credible elections in March 2018.

We wish N’fah Conteh all the best as he and his team of dedicated men and women navigate through the stormy waters to conduct the much anticipated free, fair and credible elections in March 2018.

Congratulations, N’fah Conteh, Our Man of the Year-2017!