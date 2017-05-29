Over APC US$3m Building… SLPP Meets Chinese Ambassador

A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Freetown has confirmed to the Global Times that, a high powered delegation from the main opposition SLPP has held frank discussions with the Chinese Ambassador in Sierra Leone, His Excellency Wu Peng.

The SLPP delegation met with the Chinese Ambassador last Thursday at the Chinese Embassy in Freetown and raised the issue of the proposed construction of a seven-storey building which is expected to be the APC Regional Headquarters in the Western Area.

According to media reports, the US$3m APC building project is to be funded by the CPC (The Communist Party of China) which has a very cordial relationship with the ruling APC Party.

The Chinese Ambassador, His Excellency Wu Peng categorically denied media reports that, the Chinese Government (CPC) was funding the US$3m (Three Million United States dollars) building project for the APC.

Ambassador Wu Peng said that, it was the policy of the Chinese Government not to interfere in the domestic affairs of any friendly country.

At the turning of the sod ceremony for the construction of the seven-storey building on 17th May 2017, the Chinese Deputy Ambassador in Sierra Leone, Wang Xingming was present at the ceremony and even made a statement.

The company that is building the seven-storey APC head office in the Western Area is SKM Construction Company (SL) Limited. It is a Chinese registered company.

Last week, following a media furore over the seven-storey building, the PPRC (Political Parties Registration Commission) invited the National Secretary General of the APC, Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh to shed more light on the US$ 3m building project.

Ambassador Yansaneh told the PPRC that the seven-storey building was being funded solely by the membership of his party.

A spokesman for the SLPP told the Global Times last night that, “We are now in full possession of facts relating to how the APC is funding their seven-storey building at 27 Pultney Street in Freetown…We intend to issue a comprehensive Press Statement on the issue next week”.

Meanwhile, the PPRC says that they will follow-up on any lead given to them by any source in relation to the source of funding for the APC seven-storey building in Freetown.

Investigations continue.