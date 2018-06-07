Over Brutal Killing Of Police… Suspect Released

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Pademba Road in Freetown has released a suspect, Fatmata Kamara for lack of sufficient evidence against her in the brutal killing of a senior police officer, Superintendent E.B.Tucker, former Crime Officer at the Waterloo Police Division in the Western Rural district of Freetown.

It would be recalled that the sudden death of the then newly promoted Superintendent Tucker was in late 2017 reported for investigation after his body was discovered half naked at the Waterloo/Masiaka Highway in Freetown.

Reports gathered by this medium reveal that the deceased was in active service at the above division when he left late in the evening hours with his vehicle to respond to an unknown mobile phone call.

Since then the deceased did not report at the office until when his wife called at the division to enquire about her husband’s whereabouts.

The unusual call from the wife at the division created a cause for an alarm as the mobile cell phone of the deceased was totally off from communication, and two days after the missing of Mr. Tucker, his abandoned corpse was discovered by civilians within the community and the matter was reported to the station.

At the scene of crime, it was observed that the corpse of Superintendent Tucker was found with stab wounds mostly on the head and face closer to the eyes, and blood stains all over his body.

The death of Mr. Tucker came as shocking news to many Sierra Leoneans, particularly among the Sierra Leone Police Force and family members, as many described him as a fine and hard working police officer.

During the cause of the investigation, a suspect, Fatmata Kamara alleged to be the girl friend of Mr. Tucker was arrested as a prime suspect and detained.

After a month of investigation, the suspect was granted police bail on the grounds of no evidence against her.

The bail condition was for her to report at the (CID) Headquarters on a daily bases.