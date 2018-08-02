Panic At SLRSA

By Lansana Fofanah.

Workers at the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority have been uneasy since the new Executive Director, Mr. Panda Noah took over. Recently, a notice was put out asking all employees of the SLRSA to submit copies of relevant certificates and qualifications pertinent to their position. This notice according to senior staff of the authority is to shape the human resource capacity of the institution for effective service delivery.

The Head of Human Resources at SLRSA, J. O. Dauda said that the notice is an annual procedure that has nothing to do with a witch-hunt, but to know the strength and capability of their staff. Already, the deadline for the submission of those certificates was last Thursday, but Mr. Dauda reiterated that the doors are still open for those that are yet to submit their’s to do so in order not to have any excuse as any employee that fails to do so will be queried.

The Executive Director, Mr. Noah has already declared war on vehicles called ‘Broko Broko’ Lorries that are not road worthy to stop plying the roads or face the full penalty of the law.

The Director was seen throughout this week monitoring vehicles that are plying the roads and admonishing his staff that they should not just be focusing on money making but to implement and enforce the mandate of the authority.

In order to minimise the occurrence of road accidents, Mr. Noah has thoroughly inspected the Vehicle and Fitness Center at SLRSA and strictly warned that any vehicle that would be going for license had to go through rigorous checking before they are issued license and any vehicle that has been licensed has to go for fitness upon renewal.