“Paramount Chiefs Should Be Neutral” -SLPP MP Urges

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.



As the 2018 general elections draw closer, SLPP firebrand Member of Parliament for Constituency 089 in the Pujehun district, Hon. Dixon Rogers has warned Paramount Chiefs not to get involved in party politics.

The MP was reacting to news that some Paramount Chiefs recently declared their support for the APC Presidential candidate for the 2018 general elections, Dr. Samura Kamara at State House in the presence of President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.

The Paramount Chiefs told President Koroma that they are supporting the APC flag bearer, Dr. Samura Kamara for as he (they chiefs) put it, they have seen development in their chiefdoms through the APC party.

Hon. Dixon Rogers said it is the right of chiefs to support any political party of their choice but they should be neutral, noting that the 2009 Chieftaincy Act is very clear on the neutral role of chiefs in public elections.

He said the 2013 code of ethics and service standards for chiefs (of which all chiefs are signatory) explicitly states that, they should be neutral in party activities.

Hon. Dickson Rogers said that chiefs should be neutral to avoid marginalization by their subjects who might not support a chief’s decision.

He said the chiefs should welcome all political parties in their chiefdoms and allow them to carry out their political activities on a level playing field.