Parliament Approves Raymond Gbekie

By Lansana Fofanah………………………….

Parliament yesterday approved the former SLEIPA boss, Raymond Gbekie as the new Chief Executive Officer of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDA). Speaking prior to his approval, the Hon J B Mansaray of the SLPP said that Raymond Gbekie has been known as a champion of success when he was at SLEIPA and that his appointment comes at the right time to create impact in the newly created SMEDA.

Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo of the APC said that Mr. Gbekie is a role model who understands his people. “He is known to be a consultant in every aspect that he deals with.. That has led him to succeed in his pursuits”, he said.

Hon. IB Kargbo said that Mr. Gbekie has established his youthfulness in the society as that is a paramount strategy employed by the government to prepare youths for leadership positions.

Dr. Bernadette Lahai of the Opposition SLPP said that Sierra Leone is not an island in every sphere of development as the country is committed to the cause of both ECOWAS and AU. “The creation of continental free trade can only be a reality if the internal base is strengthened”, she said.

Dr. Lahai said that during the interview of Mr. Gbekie on Tuesday before the Committee on Appointments, Mr.Gbekie catalogued series of success he has achieved since 2008 to date at SLEIPA , and that led the Committee to believe that he has what it takes to deliver.

Dr. Lahai also informed the House that Africa will soon start issuing one passport and dispelled the applications of visas to African countries.

Dr. Lahai said that the one stop border between Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea will soon commence where immigration officers from the three countries will be stationed under one roof.

The deputy Leader in the House Hon. Hassan Sheriff said that Raymond Gbekie has been known for his discipline and courage as he demonstrated that to the Committee when responding to questions.

Hon. Sheriff called on Mr. Gbekie to prepare his mind to work with business women that will be coming to apply for loans and be ready to promote the local content policy.