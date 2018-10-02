Parliament Engages ICT Operators

By Lansana Fofanah.



The Oversight Committee on Information, Communications and Technology in Parliament yesterday engaged stakeholders in the communications sector in order to discuss and address challenges in the sector.

The event which took place at the Shangri La Hall Aberdeen in Freetown, brought together Members of Parliament, CEOs from AFRICELL, Orange, AFCOM, ONLIME, DIAKEM, NATCOM, SALCAB and SIERRATEL.

Addressing the interactive session, the Chairman of the Oversight Committee in Parliament, Hon. Mathew Nyuma said that the only way they can be able to do their oversight functions well, is to first engage service providers to know the challenges in the sector and how the New Direction can be able to make use of ICT in every sector in the country.

Hon. Nyuma said that whatever that will be discussed by the experts, will have to be used as a working document to guide them in their operations. He said that most of the service providers were not able to cope with some challenges which made them to close down their business and he said such signs are not good for a country that is aiming to get investors.

Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo of the opposition All People’s Congress said that the need for a mutual understanding and collaboration between government and service providers cannot be underestimated. He therefore called on both parties to see the need for massive improvement in the communications sector.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister, the Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Solomon Jamiru said that the interactive session came at a time when the world gathered at the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the way forward and such gathering is meant to show how serious the government is towards service delivery.

Mr. Jamiru said that both government and private sectors have the mandate to fulfill their obligations and commitment for the continuity of their ‘long term marriage’.

He said that despite the huge bailout SIERRATEL use to enjoy and massive support from government, the entity has not been able to make any progress as compared to other service providers.

He commended both Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo and Hon. Mohamed Bangura for their immense contributions in the past to develop the communications sector. He emphasized the need for a robust change and amendment of the Telecommunications Act.

The Director General of the National Telecommunications (NATCOM), Mr. Maxwell Hinga Massaquoi said that the focus of this government is that of a consumer centric and investment protection where service providers and customers feel satisfied. He said that even though NATCOM does not make laws, but can advice requisite bodies through the Ministry of Information and this time they want to be seen as evidence based regulators.

The Managing Director of the Sierra Leone Cable Limited (SALCAB), Ishmael Kebbay said that the one week nationwide tour that his institution undertook has given them much work to do as the entity needs a rebranding.

Giving a statistics of the current status of communications, Mr. Kebbay said that 71% of Sierra Leoneans have network coverage, 25% without access to network while 4% have partial communication.