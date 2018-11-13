Parliament Postpones Budget Debate

By Jane B. Mansaray.



The Appropriation Bill 2019 being an Act to authorize expenditure from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for the services of Sierra Leone for the year 2019 and for other related matters was yesterday presented to Honorable Members of Parliament for debate.

The Bill contains a breakdown of the 2019 government budget presented on the 9th November 2019 by the Minister of Finance, Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa.

In his statement, the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Bundu said that taking into account the various concerns raised in The House and the prompt issuance of the Bill for debate the debate had to be postponed to Wednesday 14th November, 2018.

He assured that Parliament under his leadership will not be a rubber stamp and called on members and the general public not to take The House for grante.