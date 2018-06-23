Pastor Remanded For Rape

By Fatmata Gbla.



Pastor Alfred Alieu Badara Koroma attached to the New Era Harvest Ministry International at Brookfields in Freetown has been named in a rape scandal involving a thirteen-year-old girl.

Pastor Badara Koroma was arraigned before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 7 as an accused person answering to one count of rape contrary to section 6 of the sexual offences Act No.12 of 2012.

The particulars of offence state that the accused on a date between the 1st September 2017 and 31st March 2018 at No. 21A Carlton Carew Road Off Wilkinson Road in Freetown had sexual intercourse with a young girl under the age of eighteen to wit thirteen.

Woman Police Sergeant 11406 Kpulun E.M is prosecuting the matter. The accused was refused bail and has been remanded at Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown.

The matter continues next week.

Accused Remanded For Malicious Damage

By Josephine k. Tarawaelie

Magistrate Kekura Sahr of Freetown Magistrate Court No 1. yesterday remanded an accused person, Umu Sheriff at the Padamba Road Female Correctional Center for malicious damage contrary to section 3 of the Malicious Damage Act of 1861.

The particulars of offence state that the accused person on Sunday 25th November 2017 at Mile 13 Goderich in Freetown set ablaze a structure belonging to one Agnes Yambasu with the intent to damage property.

Testifying in court the complainant Agnes Yambasu said she recognized the accused and recalled on the above date when she received a phone call from her brother that the accused had set their house on fire.

She said that upon receiving that message, she went home and met the house on fire and everything inside the house had been burnt to ashes including her military uniform.

The witness said the worth of property destroyed by the inferno is Twenty five million, eight hundred and twenty seven thousand Leones. The witness said she reported the matter at the Adonkia Police Station, and a team of police officers went together with her at the scene of crime and took pictures of the charred house.

The witness also added that due to the course of investigation, the Police discovered a petrol inside an unfinished building which led them to arrest and charge the accused to court.

The matter was adjourned to the 25th June 2018 for further hearing.