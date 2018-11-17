Pathologist Testifies In FBC Murder Trial

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.



Consultant Pathologist Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma who is attached to the Connaught Teaching Hospital testified before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 yesterday on the murder of Albert Madison Bio’s which took place 15th July 2018 in Sorie Town, Gloucester Village in Freetown.

According to the witness, Pathologist Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma he has been Pathologist for 38 years. And he recalls on the 18 July 2018 when he performed the Autopsy on the deceased, Albert Madison Bio at the Connaught Hospital. He said the deceased was identified by his relative Mr. Yakunba Bio.

The witness said he issued out a death certificate on the cause of death and gave the original certificate to the deceased relatives and a copy to the Sierra Leone Police.

Pathologist Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma said Albert Madison Bio’s body was brought to the Connaught Hospital to determine the cause of death. The witness further said the cause of death was asphyxias or the cut of Oxygen supply. He again said in his expert option the cause of death is unnatural. The manner and mood was Homicidal. Lawyer S.M Sesay and other counsels are representing the accused persons in the matter.

According to the particulars of offense, Francis Mafinda, Dennis Holland Lawrence Lahai Amara, Mukeh Foh, Abassie Sesay, and David Ricotta Olatunde Williams on the 6th and the 16th July, 2018 at Sorie Town, Gloucester Village, Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to kill Albert Madison Bio. The matter was adjourned to the 22nd November, 2018 for further hearings.