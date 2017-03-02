Pathologist Testifies In Police Murder Trial

By Jane B. Mansaray……………………………..

The Government Pathologist and Consultant, Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma yesterday appeared before Justice Monfred Momoh Sesay to testify in a murder trial involving a twenty-two-year old Police Delta officer, Daniel Sallieu Kamara, former security guard at No.9 Beckley Lane, Tengbeh Town in Freetown.

In his evidence in Court, the ninth (9) prosecution witness Dr. Owizz Koroma said he did not know the accused persons including Solomon Bondi and Ector Sesay in the matter but recalled on the 7th January 2015. He told the court that on that date he was at the Connaught Hospital when the remains of Daniel Sallieu Kamara now deceased were brought in for postmortem examination.

Upon the instruction of the Chief Medical Officer and request of the Corona, the corpse was identified by Samuel Abubakarr Paul Kamara, a police officer and uncle of the deceased, Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) Police Inspector I.S. Dumbuya and the Investigating Officer Sergeant 857 Kanu attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Freetown.

On conclusion, the witness said he reduced his findings into five page postmortem reports, dated and signed.

According to the Dr. Owizz Koroma’s findings, the deceased death is unnatural as he suffers six bullet gunshot wounds and merchant wounds from head and neck.

The two accused persons were committed to the High Court after a Preliminary Investigation conducted at the Magistrate Court one count of murder for which they are currently standing trial at the High Court.

The accused were represented by Lawyer H.M. Gavao. The accused are not on bail and they have been remanded at the Male Correctional Centre.